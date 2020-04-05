Up next
It was recently reported that multiple 5G towers were set on fire owing to conspiracy theories that link 5G with the spread of coronavirus. In an effort to curb the spread of misinformation, YouTube has decided to suppress those videos.

YouTube will reduce the recommendation of such misleading videos to users and will actively remove them if they breach the content guidelines. By suppressing videos, YouTube means loss of advertising revenue and removal from search results.

“We also have clear policies that prohibit videos promoting medically unsubstantiated methods to prevent the coronavirus in place of seeking medical treatment, and we quickly remove videos violating these policies when flagged to us,” a YouTube spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Source: The Guardian

