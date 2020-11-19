Are you not part of the YouTube Partner Program? Don’t worry, YouTube has a new update for you! It will now show ads on your videos. Oh wait, did you just ask “how much will I earn from it?” Well, the answer is zero. YouTube will show ads on your videos but won’t share the earnings with you since you are not qualified to be enrolled in their Partner Program.

Generally, YouTube shows ads on those creators’ videos who are enrolled in its Partner Program. These creators receive a portion of the revenue. However, the company has updated its Terms of Service according to which, a creator who is not in the partner program “may see ads on some of your videos.”

The company’s Terms of Service now includes granting “YouTube the right to monetize your Content on the Service (and such monetization may include displaying ads on or within Content or charging users a fee for access). This Agreement does not entitle you to any payments.“

Previously, YouTube used to show ads on such videos in limited circumstances, like if they were monetized by a record label as part of a copyright claim.

This update is likely to affect smaller creators without a huge number of views. For the unaware, the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) requires creators to have more than a thousand subscribers and accrued 4,000 total hours of watch time over the last 12 months to show ads on their videos.

The new update is slowly rolling out on a ‘limited number of videos from channels not in YPP.’ You’ll still have the opportunity to apply for YPP as you normally would once you meet the eligibility requirements.