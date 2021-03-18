youtube pocketnow

YouTube is rolling out a new feature that will check for potential copyright violations and whether it can be monetized – even before a video is uploaded. The new tool is called Checks, and it will appear as the last step before a video goes live on the platform. However, users will be able to publish their videos while the check is still running. The idea is to warn creators in advance, rather than receiving a copyright notice or their video being restricted from using ads due to unsuitable content. 

You will be able to publish even while the Checks tool is running

The company says that the process of checking and flagging potential copyright violations takes three minutes to complete. However, there might still be a chance that your video might be flagged for copyright infringement after going live. As for checking content suitability and deciding whether it can be monetized via ads, the Checks tool will take around 4 minutes. 

READ MORE: YouTube will give more choices to parents of tweens and teens

If a creator sees that there are a few copyright issues detected by the Checks tool, they’ll be able to see all the details such as the portion of content that belongs to someone else, the timecode at which the disputed content appears, and what actions can be taken to fix the issues. Creators can then choose to remove or edit those portions, or dispute the findings if they think the system made a mistake. 

Despite passing the Checks stage, manual copyright claims can come your way

Additionally, if your video is flagged by the Checks tool for content suitability issues that go against YouTube’s ad-friendly content guidelines, you will have a chance to go through the content, metadata, and thumbnail again to make the necessary changes However, if you think that the system is inaccurate, you can request a human review as well. Once the video has been reviewed, you’ll be notified about the same via email.

READ MORE: YouTube app on Android enables 4K playback. Good luck finding a 4K display phone!

But YouTube warns that even if a video has passed the Checks analysis without any issues, it is still open to manual copyright claims from others, and might be penalized if the claims are verified. Additionally, if you edit your video settings that violate the YouTube guidelines, some restrictions may be applied as well. 




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
facebook newsletter
Facebook announces a publishing platform for independent writers, Hello, newsletters!
Facebook will offer a ton of tools ranging from customization, audience reach – and of course – monetization, on its publishing platform.
microsoft teams
Microsoft Teams optimizes video calls on slow connection and saves precious data
The Low data mode in Microsoft Teams is now rolling out, letting users limit the the data usage based on the network bandwidth available.
full coverage google search
Google Search gets Full Coverage to give you the complete picture of a news event
Full Coverage for Google Search on mobile devices is currently limited to the English language content for users based in the US only.