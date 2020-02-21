YouTube TV may be the third or second largest live streaming provider in the US, with more than 2 million subscribers. They offer Showtime, STARZ, CuriosityStream, Fox Soccer Plus, NBA Pass, and more, but this service is just about to get better.

Warner Media has reached an agreement with YouTube TV to include HBO, Cinemax, and HBO Max to its streaming service. Warner Media announced today through a press release that they expect HBO, Cinemax, and HBO Max to be available on YouTube TV this spring. We don’t have exact dates, but it will be a great addition to this service that currently goes for $49.99.