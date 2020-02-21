YouTube TV may be the third or second largest live streaming provider in the US, with more than 2 million subscribers. They offer Showtime, STARZ, CuriosityStream, Fox Soccer Plus, NBA Pass, and more, but this service is just about to get better.
Warner Media has reached an agreement with YouTube TV to include HBO, Cinemax, and HBO Max to its streaming service. Warner Media announced today through a press release that they expect HBO, Cinemax, and HBO Max to be available on YouTube TV this spring. We don’t have exact dates, but it will be a great addition to this service that currently goes for $49.99.
Both linear and on-demand HBO and Cinemax content will debut on YouTube TV this spring, providing instant access to the service’s customers for the first time. Included will be HBO’s extensive array of programming, which features iconic and award-winning titles such as Watchmen, Big Little Lies and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, current and returning hit dramas Succession, Westworld and The Outsider, comedy series Barry, Insecure and Curb Your Enthusiasm, and classic favorites like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Wire and Sex and the City. Upcoming HBO releases this spring include returning favorites High Maintenance and My Brilliant Friend and upcoming limited series The Plot Against America, The Undoing and I Know This Much Is True. Cinemax will offer its slate of original series including Strike Back, which recently began its seventh season, along with Trackers and Gangs of London. Theatrical hits debuting on the network this spring include Boy Erased, First Man and Bad Times at the El Royale.