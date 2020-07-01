YouTube has announced a steep hike for the subscription cost of its YouTube TV service, going up from $50 per month to $64.99, with the new price going into effect June 30 onwards for new customers. As for current subscribers, the price hike will reflect in their monthly billing cycle on or after July 30.

“This new price reflects the rising cost of content and we also believe it reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, from our breadth of content to the features that are changing how we watch live TV,” Christian Oestlien, Vice President of Product Management at YouTube TV, said in a blog post.

To keep bringing you the best service possible, we are updating our membership price to $64.99. This new price will be effective immediately for new members, while existing members will see the new price beginning 7/30. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) June 30, 2020

The company says subscription charge has gone up due to the rising cost of content as it adds eight more channels from ViacomCBS. The new channels that will be available starting today are BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1. Furthermore, BET Her, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Jr., NickToons, and TeenNick will soon be added to the YouTube TV catalog as well.