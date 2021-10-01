After their little public spat last week, YouTube TV and NBC confirmed today that they’ve reached an agreement for a “short” extension. The company hasn’t announced how long this “short” extension is, however, the company has clarified that the “NBCUniversal channels will not go dark on YouTube TV at midnight eastern tonight.”

What this means is that, for now, YouTube TV will continue to stream more than a dozen major NBC owned channels, but this also means that YouTube TV’s monthly subscription cost won’t be getting $10 cheaper — which the company said it will if the NBC deal didn’t go through.

Last week, Google has published a post on its YouTube TV blog saying that the two companies have not reached an agreement, and YouTube TV subscribers could lose access to NBC channels post-September 30. Like Google, NBCU started running a paid campaign on Twitter, saying “You may lose Sunday night Football, You may lose Golf Channel, You can act now!,” asking its users to go to a website to appeal to Google to renew its NBC deal.

If the deal does fall off, these are the channels that won’t be available on YouTube TV are:

NBC broadcast affiliates (different local channels in different markets)

NBC regional sports networks

NBCSN

MSNBC

CNBC

Bravo

USA Network

E! (Entertainment)

Oxygen

SYFY Network

Telemundo

Universal Kids

Universo

Golf Channel

For now, the deal isn’t off and it means you won’t lose access to the NBC channels. However, both the company’s positions could change at any moment.

Via: Vulture, Protocol