YouTube TV finally supports PiP mode on iOS

YouTube TV is rolling out the picture in picture mode for all the iPhone users running iOS 15, YouTube announced yesterday. From now onwards, YouTube TV will not stop playing when you swipe up to go to the home screen. Instead, the content will continue to play in a small PiP window which you can adjust and move around.

This feature can come in handy in a number of situations. Say you're watching a sports game and something huge happens and you want to see the reactions of people on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. Now, you can swipe up from the live stream and the content will continue to play in a small window and you can scroll through social media then. The feature has been available on Android for quite some time, but it finally launched on iOS today.

A number of other streaming apps offer PiP mode feature, such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more. While the feature finally made it to the YouTube TV app on iOS, we're still waiting for it to show up for the standard YouTube app on iOS. The company is still testing the feature with its Premium users on iOS, but a stable release is yet to come.

In a statement to the publication The Verge, YouTube said that the company is "still testing picture-in-picture on iOS with Premium members and hope to make it available to all iOS users (Premium and non-Premium) in the US in the coming months." Now that the feature has made it to the YouTube TV app on iOS, we expect it to be available on the standard YouTube app soon.