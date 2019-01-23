YouTube TV expands to 98 percent of country in time for Super Bowl

Google’s over-the-top pay TV business, YouTube TV, is going live in 95 new markets across the country from today, with the latest rollout hopefully complete by kickoff of the Super Bowl on February 3. The service will soon be available in 189 of 210 media marketsor 98 percent of TV households in the United States.

As a refresher, YouTube TV offers a base package of more than 60 channels including local terrestrial and cable broadcasters, national cable channels like CNN, ESPN, FX as well as web-based streaming channels like Cheddar and TasteMade. A subscription also nets users free access to YouTube Original content. NBA League Pass, Fox Soccer Plus, CuriosityStream and oher premium chanels are available at additional cost.

The $40 per month rate also features allows up to three simultaneous viewing sessions on TV, computers and phones and unlimited cloud DVR linked up to 6 linked accounts per subscription.

Google says the remainder of uncovered markets will have YouTube TV soon.