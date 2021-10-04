Over the past few days, you’ve seen us reporting that NBC channels could go ‘dark’ on YouTube TV as the two companies hadn’t reached an agreement even when the initial deal between the two companies was set to expire on 30th September. As a part of NBC channels going off on YouTube TV, Google had announced that it will reduce YouTube TV prices by $10/month if the deal with NBC fell off. Even on 30th September, the two companies didn’t announce an agreement, however, they did agree to a ‘short’ extension.

The two companies have today announced that they’ve reached an agreement, and YouTube TV will continue to stream all the 14 NBC channels it previously did. As stated before, YouTube TV will cost the same, at $65/month.

“We’re thrilled to share that we have now reached an agreement with NBCUniversal,” YouTube TV said in a series of tweets. “You’ll continue to have access to 85+ channels, including all NBCU channels, their Regional Sports Networks, and your local NBC station, with no change to our current monthly price. We know how important NBCUniversal’s content is to you, and we’ve valued your patience while negotiating to keep their channels on our platform. Thank you for your ongoing membership while we work to build you the best possible streaming experience.”

Neither of the two companies has laid out any details about the terms of the agreement. First, NBC was pushing Google to include its Peacock subscription as a part of the bundle for YouTube TV. However, Google was refusing to do it as it would raise the price of the already-costly YouTube TV subscription. NBCU also started running a paid campaign on Twitter, saying “You may lose Sunday night Football, You may lose Golf Channel, You can act now!,” asking its users to go to a website to appeal to Google to renew its NBC deal.

But, for now, it seems that NBC has eventually given up on that demand, and your Sunday Night Football on NBC is here to stay on YouTube TV.