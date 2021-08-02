Google is actively testing a new YouTube Premium subscription tier in select European countries. As first reported by The Verge, this new tier dubbed Premium Lite is priced at 6.99 euros, which is significantly cheaper compared to the standard subscription that usually costs 11.99 euros.

According to the report, the new plan is being tested in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, Sweden, and the Netherlands. A YouTube spokesperson confirmed this news by sharing the following statement with TheVerge:

“In Nordics and Benelux (except for Iceland), we’re testing a new offering to give users even more choice: Premium Lite costs €6.99/month (or local equivalent per month) and it includes ad-free videos on YouTube,”

The Lite tier offers ad-free viewing but misses out on many Premium features such as YouTube Music Premium, offline downloads, and background playback on mobile. The latter comes in handy if you like to tune in to music or podcasts on the go. That said, the Lite tier might appeal to those who don’t bother with YouTube podcasts and have already subscribed to Spotify for music. The subscription can be used across multiple platforms including handhelds, laptops, TVs, gaming consoles, and streaming boxes. It also extends to YouTube’s dedicated Kids app.

When it comes to ad revenue. YouTube has surpassed every mainstream cable TV network in the US including NBC, CBS, and Fox. Little wonder then the consumers are looking out for ways to avoid the constant barrage of ads. While YouTube Premium gets the job done, the Lite tier is shaping up to be a decent alternative priced 40 percent cheaper compared to the standard plan.

On a related note, YouTube recently took on TikTok by introducing ‘Shorts’ in around 100 countries. It was followed by the Super Thanks feature that enables users to support their favorite creators.