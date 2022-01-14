YouTube starts testing Smart Downloads feature on Android

YouTube has started testing a rather interesting feature on Android called Smart Downloads. This feature, as the name suggests, downloads a set of videos for offline watching when your phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network so as to conserve mobile data.

As a part of the Smart Downloads feature, your phone will download 20 videos every week. The videos that it download will be curated for you based on an algorithm. The phone will probably analyze your watch history and the genres of videos you watch on YouTube and then automatically download them ever Wi-Fi. The downloaded content will be visible on the Downloads page of the “Library” tab.

The feature will also notify users will low storage space on their smartphones before any downloads take place. However, unlike the normal experimental features that show up on youtube.com/new, this feature seems to be limited for the users in Europe. If you're a YouTube Premium user and want to try the Smart Downloads feature, head over to the YouTube app on your Android phone, click on your Profile > Settings > Try new features and tap Try it out. Users need to enroll before 14th February to take advantage of the feature.

Via: XDA Developers | Source: 9to5Google