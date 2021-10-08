Remember YouTube rewind? Well, it started as a well-produced (and well-written) video from the official account of YouTube containing all the stars and top creators of the video. It started in 2010 as a good initiative and was quite a hit in the mid-2010s, however, it all fell apart with Rewind 2018. Now, according to a new report from TubeFilter, YouTube Rewind has been canceled.

The company says that instead of making the Rewind, it will “refocus our energies on celebrating you and the trends that make YouTube [fire emoji] with a different and updated kind of experience,” although the Silicon Valley giant didn’t elaborate further on what it’ll be replacing Rewind with.

YouTube says that it will continue to rely on creators on its platform to fill the gap. Previously, creators like MrBeast and Slayy Point have uploaded their own version of YouTube Rewind. The company’s spokesperson told TubeFilter that it’ll “continue to be inspiring to see the myriad of ways the most creative content producers in the world — our YouTube creators — encapsulate the end of the year in their video recaps, as YouTube retires its own Rewind video.” You’ll also see annual trend lists, awards shows and a currently mysterious “interactive experience.”

Via: Engadget