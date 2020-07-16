Amid the coronavirus pandemic, YouTube in India restricted video streaming quality on its mobile apps to 480p in March. It was done to ensure that the sudden increase in internet traffic didn’t cause any issues. The limited video quality continued in the country even after the lockdown. Many were complaining about it.

Yo, 1080p and 720p is back on YouTube for smartphones! pic.twitter.com/0HXiDLMmqO — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) July 16, 2020

YouTube is finally re-enabling 1080p streaming in India. You can now stream videos in 1080p on Android and iOS YouTube app. However, the setting is limited to WiFi network. It would not work if you are connected to mobile data. Further, the default streaming quality is still set at 480p.

To watch YouTube videos in 1080p on mobile, you need to connect to a WiFi network, tap on the three-dot menu button in the top right corner of the video, and then tap on 1080p from the settings.