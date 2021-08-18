Get 6 months of free Google Stadia if you are an AT&T 5G or Fiber subscriber

Google usually runs promotions and bundles every now and then in a bid to gain more customers for its services. The latest promotion from Google bundles three months of Stadia Pro for free with YouTube Premium.

Spotted by 9to5Google, the promotion gives a two-month longer trial period to Google’s game streaming service as compared to one month than the usual trial period. The Stadia Pro promotion applies to all the YouTube Premium accounts, including individuals, families, and students. The offer is available in these countries: United States, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Like always, there are some caveats. For one, the promotion is available to only new Stadia accounts. If you’ve ever subscribed to Stadia Pro or used the Stadia Pro trial in the past, you won’t be eligible for the offer. However, the promotion still applies if you’re a YouTube Premium trial member. If you’ve never tried YouTube Premium and Stadia Pro in the past, now’s a good time to pick both of them for free.

Check out this link to claim the offer.

The offer runs until January 31st, 2022, and you have until February 14th, 2022, at 9 AM PT to redeem it. You’ll need to enter a valid payment method at the time of claiming the offer, but you won’t be charged until the trial period ends.

Stadia Pro gives access to several free titles every month. As a Stadia Pro subscriber, Google also gives you a discount on select games. Moreover, the service allows you to stream games in 4K with HDR as opposed to plain 1080p in the free accounts.

What are your thoughts on Google’s latest promotion? Have you used Stadia game streaming service before? How’s your experience been? Let us know in the comments section below!




An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
intel arc
Intel enters GPU market with Arc, to take on Nvidia’s GeForce and AMD’s Radeon
Intel is entering the GPU space with the launch of its new Arc brand. The Arc series will take on Nvidia GeForce and AMD Radeon GPUs.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Black Friday Deals Pocketnow
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Apple Watch SE and more are on sale
We keep getting some great deals from Amazon, eBay and OnePlus.com, where we find the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series and more on sale
gta vice city remaster
Rockstar potentially remastering GTA trilogy across the board: What does it mean for you?
Get ready to explore the streets of Vice City, again!