Google usually runs promotions and bundles every now and then in a bid to gain more customers for its services. The latest promotion from Google bundles three months of Stadia Pro for free with YouTube Premium.

Spotted by 9to5Google, the promotion gives a two-month longer trial period to Google’s game streaming service as compared to one month than the usual trial period. The Stadia Pro promotion applies to all the YouTube Premium accounts, including individuals, families, and students. The offer is available in these countries: United States, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Like always, there are some caveats. For one, the promotion is available to only new Stadia accounts. If you’ve ever subscribed to Stadia Pro or used the Stadia Pro trial in the past, you won’t be eligible for the offer. However, the promotion still applies if you’re a YouTube Premium trial member. If you’ve never tried YouTube Premium and Stadia Pro in the past, now’s a good time to pick both of them for free.

Check out this link to claim the offer.

The offer runs until January 31st, 2022, and you have until February 14th, 2022, at 9 AM PT to redeem it. You’ll need to enter a valid payment method at the time of claiming the offer, but you won’t be charged until the trial period ends.

Stadia Pro gives access to several free titles every month. As a Stadia Pro subscriber, Google also gives you a discount on select games. Moreover, the service allows you to stream games in 4K with HDR as opposed to plain 1080p in the free accounts.

What are your thoughts on Google’s latest promotion? Have you used Stadia game streaming service before? How’s your experience been? Let us know in the comments section below!