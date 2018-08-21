There could be several reasons why you’d want to change YouTube playback speed to a faster pace. You could be running out of time, or simply don’t want to skip forward past a boring point and risk missing something from the video while doing it. You could also just want to have some fun and hear a slow song at a faster pace, or mock your favorite YouTuber sounding helium-funny when presenting the Daily Show.

Or, on the contrary, you may want to watch some segments in slow-motion, for any reason. Changing YouTube playback speed is a really useful feature that you should master in order to become more productive, informed, or even amused.

About one year ago, just a couple of days shy, Google updated its YouTube app for Android and iOS with variable speed playback. Users are now able to choose from 0.25x (quarter speed) to 2x (double speed) playback. In a blog post, Google described all the technical hurdles it had to overcome in order to make speeding up or slowing down possible, while retaining the comprehensiveness of the video, and keeping the experience usable and enjoyable.

How to watch YouTube videos at a faster speed on Android

As always, it all starts with having the most recent version of the YouTube app installed on your Android smartphone. Fire up your Play Store app and check for updates. Alternatively, you can follow this link to either update your client or install it, should you not already have it on your phone.

Step 1: Find the video you want to speed up, or slow down

Step 2: Tap the screen to bring up the video controls

Step 3: Find the three dots menu button on the top right and tap it. This will bring up the list of video settings

Step 4: Identify the “Playback speed” menu option and tap it. A list of available video speeds will pop up

Step 5: a. Select one of the three faster playback options available to speed the video up

Step 5: b. Select one of the three slower playback options available to slow your video down

Step 6: Follow the same steps 1-4 and select Normal to revert to the default playback speed

How to watch YouTube videos at a faster speed on iPhone

Consult your App Store application to check if there’s a newer version of the YouTube app available for your iPhone or iPad. If there is, make sure you install it and update to the latest version available.

Step 1: Find the video you want to speed up, or slow down

Step 2: Tap the screen to bring up the video controls

Step 3: Find the three dots menu button on the top right and tap it. This will bring up the list of video settings

Step 4: Identify the “Playback speed” menu option and tap it. A list of available video speeds will pop up

Step 5: a. Select one of the three faster playback options available to speed the video up

Step 5: b. Select one of the three slower playback options available to slow your video down

Step 6: Follow the same steps 1-4 and select Normal to revert to the default playback speed

How to change YouTube playback speed if you don’t have the YouTube app

If, for whatever reason, your Android phone doesn’t have the YouTube app installed, the procedure is rather simple, and fairly similar.

Step 1: Point your browser of choice (Chrome for most people) to YouTube’s home page, search and find the video you would like to watch.

Step 2: Request Desktop from the menu with the three buttons overlaid on the video. Alternatively, if that doesn’t work, Request Desktop Mode from the browser’s menu with the three buttons.

Step 3: Start video playback, tap the Settings cog, then tap Speed

Step 4: Select one of the three faster playback options available to speed the video up, or normal for regular playback

We hope you have not only enjoyed but found this explanation helpful in changing YouTube playback speed. Now you can save some time by reducing the playback duration of a video, or you can slow it down to enjoy every frame of your favorite video.