YouTube is offering up to $300,000 in grants to podcasters to turn shows into videos

Podcasting took off over the past three years, and it became a legitimate business model for many creators to make a living. YouTube is a place for video content that engages with people, but there is increasing demand for podcasts to be available in video formats, giving people an opportunity to see the people behind famous and interacting shows. YouTube is now reaching out to content creators, podcasters, and podcast networks with grants to entice them onto the platform. Spotify bought a lot of studios, trying to improve their podcasting network, and they also signed up Joe Rogan to be exclusive to the audio streaming platform.

According to a new report from Bloomberg (via 9to5Google), YouTube is reaching out to podcasters and podcast networks with grants up to $300,000 to bring video versions of their podcasts to the platform. The report claims that the grant ranges from $50,000 to individual shows and creators, and it goes up to $200,000 and $300,000 for large podcast networks.

Podcasting has been rather difficult on YouTube, but podcasters, networks, and content creators got around it by setting up new channels dedicated to podcasts. Many podcasters used to upload an abstract background with no purpose other than being a placeholder and uploading the audio version of their shows. Recently, many more podcasters started converting audio into video, showing the people talking, displaying advertisements, and sponsorships.

The money grants offered by Google could help podcasters “create filmed versions of their episodes or make other kinds of videos.” The move, if successful, could bring in even more revenue for the ad-supported YouTube platform, and it could offer an additional way for creators to monetize their shows.

The report doesn’t mention whether YouTube music would receive a dedicated Podcasts tab or panel in the app, but we would assume that it could help reach even more ears. We don’t know the exact details and terms of the contract offered by Google, but if all goes well, we might see a lot more shows join YouTube and offer video versions of their podcasts.

