YouTube Music is getting a host of new features that will definitely make the inner melophile in you happy. The first one is assistive playlists, which as the name suggests, will help users with their playlist shenanigans. YouTube Music will use AI to study factors such as a playlist’s name, users’ listening history and songs currently sitting in that playlist to recommend new songs that will fit right in. While editing a playlist, YouTube Music will offer up to seven song suggestions that users can choose to add or discard.

Additionally, if you think that the song recommendations served to you are bland or not up to your taste, you can hit the refresh button to bring up a fresh set of suggested songs. Plus, there is also a Mixed for You section that has multiple playlists curated on the basis of your listening habits. Following are the categories you’ll find in this section:

Discover Mix : A playlist that is updated weekly and includes artists and songs you might like.

: A playlist that is updated weekly and includes artists and songs you might like. New release mix : It includes the latest songs from your favorite artists and other similar singers.

: It includes the latest songs from your favorite artists and other similar singers. Your mix : This continuously updated playlist contains your favorite songs and some cool recommendations thrown into the mix.

: This continuously updated playlist contains your favorite songs and some cool recommendations thrown into the mix. Liked song: All songs you’ve liked on YouTube Music so far will appear here.

Need a little inspiration from what your friends have in their playlists? YouTube Music users can now browse their friends’ public music playlists from their profile. All you have to do is click on the playlist creator’s username on the playlist page to get some inspiration and ideas from what others are listening to. This tool will come in handy when it comes to discovering new albums and artists from various genres.

YouTube Music is also making it easier to collaborate with others and create a shared, community-driven playlist with friends and fellow users. Just tap the edit icon on a playlist, select Collaborate followed by Collaborators can add songs and videos. Once it’s done, you can now share the link to invite people who can add/remove songs from your shared playlist, sort it, and share it with others.

Source: YouTube Music