YouTube Music and Universal Music Group remaster 1,000 music videos

If you’re a fan of a band that started playing before the digital era, you’ll be happy to hear that YouTube Music and Universal Music Group have teamed up to remaster close to 1,000 classic music videos.

The first 100 are already available on YouTube, with the hashtag #Remastered, from artists like Billy Idol, Beastie Boys, Boyz II Men, George Strait, Janet Jackson, Kiss, Lady Antebellum, Lady Gaga, Lionel Richie, Maroon 5, Meat Loaf, No Doubt/Gwen Stefani, Smokey Robinson, The Killers, Tom Petty and more.

It’s really an honor to partner with Universal Music Group and change the way fans around the globe will experience viewing some of the most classic and iconic videos. The quality is truly stunning. It’s our goal to ensure that today’s music videos — true works of art — meet the high quality standards that artists’ works deserve and today’s music fans expect — Stephen Bryan, Global Head of Label Relations at YouTube

The two companies are committed to upgrading close to 1,000 music videos by the end of 2020, with new titles being added on a weekly basis. The remaster brings these old videos from SD to HD, to the highest video and audio quality possible, so be on the lookout for “Remastered”.