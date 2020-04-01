Up next
TikTok is the talk of the social media town right now, primarily because it hogs the all-too-precious teen audience. After Facebook tried to woo the young audience with its Lasso app, YouTube is now entering the battlefield and is reportedly working on its own TikTok competitor called ‘Shorts.’

As per a report by The Information, Shorts will exist inside the YouTube mobile app and will include a feed of short videos uploaded by users. Shorts will leverage YouTube’s expansive catalogue of licensed music that will be used as a background score for the user-generated videos.

Shorts will make its way to the YouTube app later this year, but there is no concrete timeline for its debut as of now. Dylan Byers, Senior media reporter at NBC, added in a tweet that YouTube chief Susan Wojcicki will talk about Shorts in a podcast set to air later this month.

Source: The Information

