Doctor Google is so popular YouTube adds ways to find best answers to health questions

YouTube is the place where most of us go to check out tutorials, entertain ourselves, and get information from. Google knows this, and it wants to make it easier to find credible information by displaying “health source information panels” on videos, and “health content shelves”.

YouTube announced that it will introduce two new ways to find credible information from authoritative sources. The platform will work with professionals to highlight their educational information, such as warning signs of stroke, symptoms and treatment for breast cancer, and many other diseases. YouTube wants to provide credible and high-quality health information that is readily and freely available to everyone. YouTube introduced a similar feature at the height of COVID-19 to prevent misinformation.

“Starting this week, you’ll see new features next to some health-related searches and videos. We’re adding new health source information panels on videos to provide context to help viewers identify videos from authoritative sources, and health content shelves that more effectively highlight videos from these sources when you search for specific health topics. These context cues, which will be available in English and Hindi, are aimed at helping people more easily navigate and evaluate credible health information. People will still be able to find relevant videos from a range of sources in their search results.”

Health source information panels will show up on videos to provide more context to help people identify credible content from authoritative sources. Health Content Shelves will highlight videos from these sources when a user searches for a specific topic, such as stroke.

The new context cues will start rolling out this week, and they will initially only be available in English and Hindi. YouTube says that users will also be able to find more relevant videos from a range of sources in the search results, providing more useful information while preventing misinformation from non-credible sources.