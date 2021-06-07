YouTube has gone through a number of changes over the years on both mobile and on the web. The latest change includes tweaks to the comments section that allows users to view them, even when watching videos on full-screen, in landscape mode.

Currently, if you go full-screen with a video, the comments section will completely disappear and only be visible again if you rotate back or exit the full-screen view. The new feature seems to solve this by allowing the comments section to be visible on the right side of the display while watching a video.

Video via Android Police

According to Android Police, the new floating layout is only available to a limited number of people as YouTube is testing the functionality. It’s worth checking if you have this feature already as many users on Reddit and Twitter have reported seeing it. As always, these changes may take weeks, if not months to be publicly accessible to everyone, and there’s always a chance it will not make the cut.

This new layout seems like a much better implementation and better use of space, not to mention that reading comments should also be a lot easier while enjoying the content. It remains to be seen how this will affect the current gesture system that YouTube has in place (such as swiping up/down on video to make it rotate etc.), there is a chance this will make it more confusing to new users.

Personally, I think this looks like a much better implementation for the already existing live chats on live videos, as that usually appears on the video itself with a transparent background that can be frustrating and hard to follow. Let us know in the comments down below if you have this feature on your device.