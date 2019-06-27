YouTube announced and described some of the changes it’s making to improve your viewing experience. The system would recommend, based on your watching activity, content that appears on your Home Page as well as what’s playing Up Next, but it doesn’t get it right all the time. This is where YouTube allows you to fine tune those recommendations moving forward.

You’ll be able to browse through categories in which videos are classified, so if you’re more into Comedy or DIY projects, you’ll have category filter buttons for quick access. This feature will be available soon for signed-in users in English on the YouTube app for Android and will be available on iOS, desktop and other languages as well.

Another way you can fine-tune your experience is to simply tell YouTube to not recommend a specific video, or a channel, in the future. This feature is already available globally on the YouTube app for Android and iOS. It will be available on desktop soon, says Google.

You can find more details at the blog post in the source link below.