YouTube apps on Fire TV, Prime Video on Chromecast and Android TV

Two years ago Google pulled the YouTube app from the Amazon Fire TV. As the two companies exchanged “pleasantries” for almost two years, the customers were the ones really hurting, but the two companies made a joint press release with an important announcement. On one hand, the official YouTube app will be made available for Amazon Fire TVs. In exchange, Amazon is making its Prime Video service available on Chromecast and Android TVs.

You’ll be able to enjoy YouTube on your Amazon Fire TV later this year. The main YouTube app arrives in the next months, while the YouTube TV app, Google’s subscription TV service, as well as YouTube Kids, will arrive by the end of 2019.

We are excited to work with Amazon to launch the official YouTube apps on Fire TV devices worldwide. Bringing our flagship YouTube experience to Amazon Fire TV gives our users even more ways to watch the videos and creators they love — Heather Rivera, Global Head of Product Partnerships at YouTube We’re excited to bring the Prime Video app to Chromecast and Android TV devices, and to give our customers convenient access to the shows and movies they love — Andrew Bennett, Head of Worldwide Business Development for Prime Video

You can check out more details at the source link where you will find the official press release.