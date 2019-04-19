Android

YouTube apps on Fire TV, Prime Video on Chromecast and Android TV

Contents

Two years ago Google pulled the YouTube app from the Amazon Fire TV. As the two companies exchanged “pleasantries” for almost two years, the customers were the ones really hurting, but the two companies made a joint press release with an important announcement. On one hand, the official YouTube app will be made available for Amazon Fire TVs. In exchange, Amazon is making its Prime Video service available on Chromecast and Android TVs.

You’ll be able to enjoy YouTube on your Amazon Fire TV later this year. The main YouTube app arrives in the next months, while the YouTube TV app, Google’s subscription TV service, as well as YouTube Kids, will arrive by the end of 2019.

We are excited to work with Amazon to launch the official YouTube apps on Fire TV devices worldwide. Bringing our flagship YouTube experience to Amazon Fire TV gives our users even more ways to watch the videos and creators they love — Heather Rivera, Global Head of Product Partnerships at YouTube

We’re excited to bring the Prime Video app to Chromecast and Android TV devices, and to give our customers convenient access to the shows and movies they love — Andrew Bennett, Head of Worldwide Business Development for Prime Video

You can check out more details at the source link where you will find the official press release.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Amazon
Posted In
Android, Other OS
Tags
Amazon, Android, Android TV, chromecast, Google, News, Prime Video, YouTube
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.