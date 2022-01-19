Annual subscription plans for YouTube Premium and Music now available

You can get it for a special (low) price till the end of this week

If you're a YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium user, you must have wondered why Google isn't offering an annual subscription plan on these services. Well, it seems that the day is finally here as YouTube has quietly added annual subscription plans for YouTube Premium and Music. These plans let you save some bucks by subscribing to a yearly plan and will charge your card only once a year.

The change was first spotted by 9to5Google and since then we can confirm that Google has started rolling out the yearly plans. YouTube, on the Premium and Music Premium subscription pages, says 'save money with an annual, family, or student plan'. The last two offerings, family and student, have existed for quite some time, but the annual plan is new.

YouTube Premium usually costs $12 per month in the United States but if you're quick enough, you can grab the annual deal at a special (low) price and save up to $36. Currently, during the deal, YouTube Premium Annual plan is available for $107.99 but when the deal ends, i.e. on January 23, the same plan will be available for a price of $119.99 — at $12 extra.

Similarly, under the current deal, YouTube Music Premium is available for $89.99 which translated to savings of $2.50 every month. When the deal ends, YouTube Music Premium will be available for $99.99 per month which will still save you about $1.65 per month. Here are the YouTube Premium and Music Premium plans:

Category Monthly x 12 Promo Price Savings Normal Annual Pricing Savings YouTube Premium $11.99 x 12 = $143.88 $107.99 $35.89 $119.99 $23.89 YouTube Music Premium $9.99 x 12 = $119.88 $89.99 $29.89 $99.99 $19.89

How to subscribe to YouTube Premium or Music Annual Plan

Before we go and lay down the steps, it's important to note that YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium annual plans are only available in the following countries:

The United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Russia

Turkey

Germany

Thailand

India

Japan

It's available for both new subscribers and current subscribers. Moreover, it's worth pointing out that the annual subscription plans are not available for family sharing.

If you're a Youtube Premium or Music Premium subscriber, you'll first need to cancel your current subscription. Head over to this page → Manage membership → Deactivate. After cancellation, head over to youtube.com/premium/annual. Select Get Annual Plan and then follow the steps to complete your purchase.

What are your thoughts on YouTube Premium's Annual subscription plans? Do you find YouTube Premium worth subscribing to? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Via: 9to5Google