Update: Instagram is back up and running!

You’re not alone, Instagram is indeed down for many people. The DownDetector page, a website known for reporting issues with internet services, has seen an influx of reports claiming “Instagram is not working.” Other Facebook services, like WhatsApp and Facebook itself, are still up and running for most people.

The first issue was reported around 10 or 11 pm PT and is still ongoing. The outage mostly seems to be in the India region. Our writers in India also seem to be facing the same issue, while the photo-sharing service is working in Europe and the United States.

Me leaving Instagram to check on Twitter if it’s down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/KYeGD3XpYE — Charis Ann🌹 (@n00dle_kid) September 2, 2021

Me running to Twitter to search if Instagram is down or if it's my wifi #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/TqJeLj3FcK — Adarsh Tiwari (@wtf_adarsh) September 2, 2021

A quick rundown of #instagramdown in India confirms that the outage is widespread.

If you are also experiencing issues while scrolling Instagram, there’s not much you can do except wait for Facebook to solve the issue. Going by the company’s past record, the outage should be rectified in a few hours from now. We’ll update this page as and when the services resume.

Are you currently experiencing issues with Instagram? What kind of error does the social media app show to you? Let us know in the comments section below!