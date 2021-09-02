Instagram

Update: Instagram is back up and running!

You’re not alone, Instagram is indeed down for many people. The DownDetector page, a website known for reporting issues with internet services, has seen an influx of reports claiming “Instagram is not working.” Other Facebook services, like WhatsApp and Facebook itself, are still up and running for most people.

instagram down

The first issue was reported around 10 or 11 pm PT and is still ongoing. The outage mostly seems to be in the India region. Our writers in India also seem to be facing the same issue, while the photo-sharing service is working in Europe and the United States.

A quick rundown of #instagramdown in India confirms that the outage is widespread.

If you are also experiencing issues while scrolling Instagram, there’s not much you can do except wait for Facebook to solve the issue. Going by the company’s past record, the outage should be rectified in a few hours from now. We’ll update this page as and when the services resume.

Are you currently experiencing issues with Instagram? What kind of error does the social media app show to you? Let us know in the comments section below!

An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below. Contact: [email protected]
You May Also Like
Apple App store featured
Apple to allow developers to get payments outside of their apps and the App Store, avoiding Apple’s commission
Apple will let finally developers use alternate methods of payments, well… sort of.
xiaomi ev car business
Xiaomi steps foot in EV business
EV’s the new hype train?
whatsapp self-destruct pocketnow
WhatsApp message reactions could finally be on their way
Facebook is making its messaging services work alike.