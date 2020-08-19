The pandemic has changed the way we work. I’m now having more video calls than the number of times I eat snacks in a day. If you are anything like me, you might want to mix things up. For people like you and me, Google has started rolling out an update for Meet. It allows the software to cast calls to Chromecast and Cast-enabled devices.

Google recently made the app available on Assistant-powered smart displays like the Nest Hub Max. The company says, “it just felt right to expand Meet to even more screens in your home.”

To cast your Google Meet calls on the TV, you need to be on the latest version of Chrome on your desktop or laptop PC. It is important because Meet will use the camera, microphone and audio from your computer to facilitate the call. Further, you need to update your Chromecast as well. When done, you’ll see an option to cast the meeting before joining it.