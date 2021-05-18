Samsung has showcased several new models of its foldable displays at the Display Week 2021 exhibition through its Samsung Display subsidiary. For context, this event showcases all the latest display tech that we can see in our future devices. This doesn’t mean that the showcased tech will surely make it to the mass market. However, there is a chance that the company might be working on bringing these to the market in some capacity over the years.

Samsung showcased a rollable screen that will pave the way for making smartphones with an extendable screen. It is said to allow users carry a tablet-sized screen in a pocketable form factor. You can say it is similar to the premise of what the Galaxy Z Fold series has to offer.

Next up, the company showcased a new type of OLED panel that can fold in multiple ways. According to Samsung Display, users will be able to fold the 7.2-inch panel twice, both inwards and outwards. Hence, we could see a triple folding phone in near future. A device featuring such a panel will include two bi-fold hinges. This allows the user to fold it both inwards and outwards. However, it seems to be pretty delicate.

Samsung Display also showcased a 17-inch foldable display, which it is calling a 17-inch Laptop. Essentially, it takes the foldable concept and applies it to laptops. According to the demo, the laptop will just be the OLED display and all components would rest within that body. Moreover, the device will be able to fold in half across the middle. It will allow the device to achieve a footprint smaller than a traditional 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop.

What do you think about these concepts? Would you be interested in using any of these in your daily life? Let us know in the comments below.