While most of us are already getting ready to see the arrival of Android 12, those who were brave enough to get the original variant of the Microsoft Surface Duo are still living the Android 10 experience. But don’t worry. The latest information claims that Microsoft is working on upgrading these devices to the current version of Android 11 before 2021 comes to an end.

The original Microsoft Surface Duo launched with Android 10 just two days after the arrival of Android 11, which in my opinion, wasn’t such a smart move. Whatever the case, the Surface Duo is still stuck with Android 10 as we are already waiting for the final version of Android 12 that’s currently on its fourth beta. But we have good news, as less than a year after its official launch, Microsoft has told The Verge that it remains committed to providing updates to the Surface Duo. In addition, the company has also mentioned that it is working on updating this device to Android 11 before the end of this year.

Well, there are several months between now and the end of 2021, as Microsoft’s spokesperson didn’t reveal a possible release date for the Android 11 update for the Surface Duo. The recently announced Surface Duo 2 will arrive with Android 11 out of the box, but I’m just curious to see when these devices receive Android 12.

Remember that you can already pre-order a new Microsoft Surface Duo 2 for $1,500 over at the Microsoft online store. However, you can also check out the original Surface Duo, which’s still available for as low as $489 over at Amazon.com. This is an AT&T locked variant with 256GB storage, or you can get the 128GB option for $439. If you want an unlocked variant, it will cost you a bit more. Still, I strongly suggest you watch the Surface Duo’s durability test to see if this is the best device for you when several other better foldable options in the market won’t cost as much.

Source The Verge