Many users have been reporting unexpected shutdowns of their 13-inch MacBook Pro, but Apple seems to have a solution for this issue, well, kind off. Apple has posted a new support document with the steps to troubleshoot these problems.

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro was released last July, and it sees to be having some issues that can be fixed if you follow these steps. First, you have to make sure your MacBook Pro’s battery level goes under 90 percent, after that, you have to connect it to a charger, quit all open applications. Finally, you have to let the notebook sleep and charge for at least eight hours. After this, you have to make sure your MacBook Pro is running the latest version of macOS. If this solves your problem, maybe your laptop was tired and needed some rest, if not, you should contact Apple for service.

Source: MacRumors

Via : Apple

