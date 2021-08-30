Apple has introduced a new service replacement program for iPhone 12 units with a faulty earpiece. According to Apple, the affected devices “may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module.” This is the first service program the Cupertino-giant has launched for the 5G iPhone.

Apple says the issue is faced by a “very small percentage” of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro units manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are not affected by the earpiece issue, according to the support document published by Apple. The company says the affected iPhone 12 units might be eligible for a free replacement if it “does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls.”

iPhone 12 was widely reported to be affected by the green tint issue when the first units started to roll out in the market. But the company has, since then, resolved the issues with forthcoming iOS updates.

If you think your iPhone 12 is faulty and comes under the description as specified by Apple, it may be eligible for replacement. But do note that if your iPhone 12 has “any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair,” including a cracked screen or dented body, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service.

Via: 9to5Mac