In a bid to take on rivals like Google Duo and Zoom, WhatsApp is working on the ability to allow more users to participate in a group call. As of now, it allows only four users to participate in a group call. However, WhatsApp’s latest Android beta suggests that the limit may be increased in the future.

Zoom and Google Duo allow video calling with dozens of people at a time. Hence, they have become go-to apps all over the world while people practice social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The new feature was discovered in WhatsApp v2.20.128 beta and WhatsApp v2.20.129 beta for Android by WABetaInfo. The feature hasn’t been enabled as of yet. Hence, users won’t be able to use it after they update to the latest version.

However, there is no clarity on how many the number of participants will be allowed on the group call once this extension is rolled out. Plus, there is no word on when the feature will be rolled out commercially.

Source: WABetaInfo