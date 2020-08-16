YouTube has announced that it will no longer send email notifications for new content such as uploads, live streams, and premieres from channels users have subscribed to. The reason behind pulling the plugs on email notifications is that 0.1% of these emails were opened, says YouTube, and that they simply overloaded the inbox.

On the support page, YouTube also cites creators who claim that the watch time of their content remained unaffected when they turned off email notifications.“In fact, our tests showed that when we don’t send these emails, more people engage with mobile push notifications and their Subscriptions feed,” creators were quoted as saying.

Even though email notifications are now gone, there are still a couple of ways to get notified about new content from your favorite YouTube channels. Users will continue to receive push notifications from the YouTube app on their smartphone or via Chrome browser on their PC if they have enabled these notifications.