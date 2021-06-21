In June 2020, Samsung joined hands with AMD  to license the latter’s RDNA graphics architecture. The deal would allow Samsung to pair its Exynos processors with AMD GPUs instead of Mali graphics engines. Samsung was tipped to debut this new chipset with the launch of the next Galaxy Z Fold device. However, it was just a rumor. It was later revealed that Samsung was aiming to power its laptop with the in-house chip, paired with AMD GPU. It is said that the chipset was originally scheduled to be released this month, but the launch has now been postponed.

According to a tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe on Twitter, Samsung-AMD GPU was scheduled to go official in June. However, it won’t be releasing this month as the launch has been postponed to July. We will know the AMD GPU on Exynos and other details next month. The tipster wrote, “Exclusive：Samsung×AMD GPU was originally scheduled to be released in June, but now it has been postponed to July when we will know the performance of AMD GPU on Exynos and other details.”

At Computex 2021, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su announced in her keynote that the Samsung Exynos processor would include RDNA2 graphics, which is a brand-new GPU coming to mobile devices for the first time. It will include features such as ray tracing and variable-rate shading, which will allow it to offer higher fidelity graphics and improved power efficiency.

“AMD is partnering with Samsung on its next-generation Exynos SoC, which will feature custom AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based graphics IP that brings ray tracing and variable rate shading capabilities to flagship mobile devices,” AMD noted its Computex press release.

AMD could help Samsung to up its gaming and general graphics performance in the next flagship Exynos processor. The SoC is tipped to be used in smartphones as well as laptops.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

