The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 duo were announced a week ago at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. The new devices feature many hardware improvements, such as the IPX8 rating, more durable hinge, display protector, and more. While Samsung covers some screen replacements under its warranty, the display has to be broken in a certain way in order to be covered.

What that means is that if you accidentally break it in a way that Samsung doesn’t cover it, you’ll have to spend hundreds of dollars to get your screen fixed. Out of warranty replacements can be very costly, but surprisingly it seems to cost less than what some other manufacturers ask for.

Replacing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3’s inner screen replacement costs $369 while out of warranty, and the 1.9-inch cover display costs $99. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is even more expensive, with the inner display costing $479, and the cover display at $149. Accidents happen, but this would be a very expensive one, to say the least.

SamMobile did a small calculation, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s screen replacement costs 36%, while the Z Fold 3 costs 26% of the device. Signing up to Samsung’s Care+ service plan may be a great idea since repair cost is brought down to $249, and the plan itself costs $12.99 a month, including up to three screen repairs. Luckily, Samsung includes a free 12-month Samsung Care+ plan for free if you pre-ordered any of the new foldable smartphones.

Samsung has also mentioned that its foldable phones are tested to withstand up to 200,000 folds, but keep in mind that its devices aren’t exactly easy to fix. There are many parts, and you could easily end up damaging a device if you ended up fixing it on your own. That being said, it’s possible.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is the latest foldable flagship from Samsung. It has an IPX8 certificate, supports the S Pen, and it comes with the powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset. View at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the latest foldable flagship from Samsung. It comes with a 4x larger outer display than its predecessor. View at Samsung