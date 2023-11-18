We start this amazing weekend with crazy Black Friday savings that are already available for purchase. There are tons of excellent products on sale from big names like Anker, Apple, Samsung, Google, Amazon, and more. That’s great for anyone looking to upgrade devices, smart TVs, etc. We have also found excellent deals for those interested in improving their homes, more specifically, how they look, as Nanoleaf’s Black Friday savings will get you massive savings on a vast selection of their best products.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we're happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock.

Amazon’s official Nanoleaf store is currently getting you up to 50 percent savings on some of the best lights for your home. The best savings arrive with Nanoleaf’s Essentials cuttable Lightstrip Expansion, which currently sells for $10 thanks to a $10 discount, which is perfect for those who already own Nanoleaf products and want to give more color to their lives. Still, I must suggest you check out the Nanoleaf Elements Wood Look Hexagons 7-panel smartker kit that sells for just $180 after receiving a 28 percent discount, or my favorite, the Black Hexagons Smarter Kit that goes for $190 with 14 percent off.

And if you haven’t put up the Christmas tree yet, I suggest you also order Nanoleaf’s Smart Holiday String Lights, now available for just $90. I know I’m getting some for my decorations. Or enjoy colorful experiences all year round with Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Smart Bulbs, now going for $15 with 25 percent savings when you get one, or get three for $40 and score $10 in instant savings. Either way, I can guarantee you won’t regret it. You can thank me later.

You can also check out everything Nanoleaf has to offer, as you will also find excellent Black Friday offers on TV Sync Camera and Smart Addressable Gradient Lightstrip Kits, Light Lines, and more. Or score more savings and check out our best Black Friday deals selection to see if there’s something you need.