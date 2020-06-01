It seems that June has arrived with a massive amount of deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video. We will start off with the new 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro, which is available for $1,299.99 after a $199 discount at Amazon. This will get you a model with 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor in silver. The same 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB but 256GB in storage is selling for $1,099.99 after a $200 discount over at Best Buy, and you can also check more MacBook deals by following the link.

You can also get the Samsung Galaxy S10 bundled with a 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 for $999.99 ($1,300 value) or the 40mm Galaxy Watch Active2 for $850 ($1,150 value). In both cases, you would get a Samsung Galaxy S10 factory unlocked device with 512GB in storage and a US valid warranty. You can also get a Samsung Galaxy A20 bundled with the Galaxy S10 for $950 ($1,200 value).

The LG G8 ThinQ is also on sale in its factory unlocked version with 128GB in storage. You get a US valid warranty and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with a 3,500mAh battery and 6GB RAM. This device usually sells for $750, but you can get it for just $400.

If you’re looking for a new Smart TV, the Sony X750H 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED is currently available for $748 or $598 in its 55-inch version. This Smart TV is usually sold for $1,000, so you would be getting a $252 discount on the 64-inch version.

The Google Pixel Slate 2 in1 tablet with an Intel Core m3 processor with 8GB RAM and 64GB in storage is getting a $359 discount, meaning you can get one for just $440.

Next up is a nice selection of iPads. The latest 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi + LTE connectivity and 32GB in storage is available for $379.99 after a $79 discount on Amazon. You can also get the Wi-Fi only variant from Best Buy for $330 after a $100 discount, and you get 128GB in storage.

If you still want a tablet, but you don’t like the iPads, Samsung’s 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S5e with 64GB in storage is available for $400 after an $80 discount over at B&H Photo Video.

More Apple products are on sale, and we find the Apple Watch Series 5 in its 40mm version with a Space Gray aluminum case and black sport band for $299.99. you will see the $384 price tag, but you will get the $84.01 discount at checkout.

Finally, the Sony WH1000XM3 headphones with noise cancelation are available for $280 after a $70 discount. However, this deal is only available in its black version, while the Silver variant is still selling for its regular price.