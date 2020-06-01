It seems that June has arrived with a massive amount of deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video. We will start off with the new 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro, which is available for $1,299.99 after a $199 discount at Amazon. This will get you a model with 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor in silver. The same 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB but 256GB in storage is selling for $1,099.99 after a $200 discount over at Best Buy, and you can also check more MacBook deals by following the link.

Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro Amazon
Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro Best Buy

You can also get the Samsung Galaxy S10 bundled with a 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 for $999.99 ($1,300 value) or the 40mm Galaxy Watch Active2 for $850 ($1,150 value). In both cases, you would get a Samsung Galaxy S10 factory unlocked device with 512GB in storage and a US valid warranty. You can also get a Samsung Galaxy A20 bundled with the Galaxy S10 for $950 ($1,200 value).

Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 with 44mm Galaxy Watch Active2
Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 with 40mm Galaxy Watch Active2
Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 with Galaxy A20

The LG G8 ThinQ is also on sale in its factory unlocked version with 128GB in storage. You get a US valid warranty and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with a 3,500mAh battery and 6GB RAM. This device usually sells for $750, but you can get it for just $400.

Buy LG G8 ThinQ

If you’re looking for a new Smart TV, the Sony X750H 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED is currently available for $748 or $598 in its 55-inch version. This Smart TV is usually sold for $1,000, so you would be getting a $252 discount on the 64-inch version.

Buy 65-inch Sony X750 Smart TV

The Google Pixel Slate 2 in1 tablet with an Intel Core m3 processor with 8GB RAM and 64GB in storage is getting a $359 discount, meaning you can get one for just $440.

Buy Google Pixel Slate

Next up is a nice selection of iPads. The latest 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi + LTE connectivity and 32GB in storage is available for $379.99 after a $79 discount on Amazon. You can also get the Wi-Fi only variant from Best Buy for $330 after a $100 discount, and you get 128GB in storage.

Buy iPad Amazon
Buy iPad Best Buy

If you still want a tablet, but you don’t like the iPads, Samsung’s 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S5e with 64GB in storage is available for $400 after an $80 discount over at B&H Photo Video.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

More Apple products are on sale, and we find the Apple Watch Series 5 in its 40mm version with a Space Gray aluminum case and black sport band for $299.99. you will see the $384 price tag, but you will get the $84.01 discount at checkout.

Buy Apple Watch Series 5

Finally, the Sony WH1000XM3 headphones with noise cancelation are available for $280 after a $70 discount. However, this deal is only available in its black version, while the Silver variant is still selling for its regular price.

Buy Sony WH1000XM3 headphones

You May Also Like
Realme X50 Pro Player Version
Here are the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition display details
It will support HDR10+, DCI-P3 color gamut, and deliver a peak brightness of 1,100nits.
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ is getting a new Aura Blue color option
…in the Netherlands.
Amazon and B&H Memorial Day deals are available today
Today’s Memorial Day deals come from Amazon and B&H where we find Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, and products from Samsung, Microsoft and more