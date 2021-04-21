Apple announced a host of new hardware at its Spring Loaded event yesterday. While the start of the show was the new iPad Pro (and the iMac), the company also unveiled its new Apple TV 4K with a new Siri remote. However, the remote doesn’t have a built-in U1 chip. There is no U1 ultra wideband chip listed in the specs for the ‌Siri‌ Remote. This means the device is not compatible with the Find My app.

Apple has confirmed to The Verge that the missing feature from the listed specs is not an oversight and the remote does not have a U1 chip. The latest device was rumored to have a Find My-like feature for locating it when it’s lost inside the house or on your couch. However, that feature is missing from the Siri remote.

The U1 chip uses pulses of ultra-wideband (UWB) radio to broadcast its precise location. Hence, it would have helped you locate the Siri remote if it were lost in the house. However, it hasn’t been implemented. Plus, it doesn’t appear on the product page of iPad Pro, which means the feature is missing from the latest products. To recall, the previous-gen iPad Pro didn’t have a U1 chip, either.

That being said, Apple has unveiled an all-new product to help you locate lost devices. It launched the AirTags, but who’ll stick AirTags to their iPads and TV remotes? Not me. Hence, the tech would have made sense on the new Siri remote and iPad Pro.

While there is no ‌Find My‌ capability on the second-generation ‌Siri‌ Remote, it does feature a revamped design with a touch-enabled click pad.