whatsapp voice message text transcript

WhatsApp is continuously working to add more and more features to the instant messaging service. Earlier this week, a report claimed WhatsApp is testing message reactions and redesigned chat bubbles on iOS, and now, according to reliable tipster WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing another feature for its iPhone app.

The report details that WhatsApp is working on a new voice message transcription for its iOS app. The transcription will be done on-device, or locally, and your voice messages “won’t be sent to WhatsApp or Facebook server for getting the transcription.” Instead, the feature would rely on Apple’s “Speech Recognition” system. In addition, the publication notes that users may improve transcription of voice messages will “also help Apple to improve its speech recognition technology, but it won’t be directly linked to your identity.”

Whatsapp text transcription speech recognition

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot of how the transcription of a voice message to text works. When you opt-in to generate a text transcript for your voice message, a new “Transcript” section opens up. In this section, you can even see the timestamp of a particular part of the voice message and directly jump to it.

The report says that “when a message is transcripted for the first time, its transcription is saved locally in the WhatsApp database, so it won’t be needed to transcript it again if you want to see its transcription later.”

The feature is currently under development and will be available on WhatsApp Beta for iOS before rolling out to the public. Though WhatsApp usually brings the same set of features to Android and iOS, there’s no word on the availability of the feature on Android right now.

Via: WABetaInfo




An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE user manual leak
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs: as leaked manual reveals
The user manual for the Galaxy S21 FE confirms several specifications and even the design of the upcoming device. It’s still unclear when it’ll launch.
Galaxy s21 FE onleaks voice
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could arrive in October
The latest rumors suggest possible pre-order and launch dates in the last weeks of October for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung-Galaxy-Z-Fold-3-vs-iPhone-12-Pro-Max
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
We made this guide to help you make a great decision, and save you money. We compared the Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.