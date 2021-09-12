WhatsApp is continuously working to add more and more features to the instant messaging service. Earlier this week, a report claimed WhatsApp is testing message reactions and redesigned chat bubbles on iOS, and now, according to reliable tipster WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing another feature for its iPhone app.

The report details that WhatsApp is working on a new voice message transcription for its iOS app. The transcription will be done on-device, or locally, and your voice messages “won’t be sent to WhatsApp or Facebook server for getting the transcription.” Instead, the feature would rely on Apple’s “Speech Recognition” system. In addition, the publication notes that users may improve transcription of voice messages will “also help Apple to improve its speech recognition technology, but it won’t be directly linked to your identity.”

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot of how the transcription of a voice message to text works. When you opt-in to generate a text transcript for your voice message, a new “Transcript” section opens up. In this section, you can even see the timestamp of a particular part of the voice message and directly jump to it.

The report says that “when a message is transcripted for the first time, its transcription is saved locally in the WhatsApp database, so it won’t be needed to transcript it again if you want to see its transcription later.”

The feature is currently under development and will be available on WhatsApp Beta for iOS before rolling out to the public. Though WhatsApp usually brings the same set of features to Android and iOS, there’s no word on the availability of the feature on Android right now.

Via: WABetaInfo