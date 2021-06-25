Instagram has been available on the web for many years now, however users were restricted to liking, commenting, searching. Recently, direct messages and the browse functionality was added, but it seems like uploading images might finally be coming as well, sometime in the near future. Sadly, this might not save you from having a ruined feed.

The platform has always been a mobile-first social network, but this meant that professional photographers and those who used high-end gear had to take extra steps to share some of their work. Facebook has publicly confirmed that the new feature is indeed currently being worked on via Bloomberg, however it hasn’t mentioned when to expect it.

NEW! @Instagram lets you create + publish posts via desktop! pic.twitter.com/JWzwKg1kyO — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 24, 2021

Matt Anarra, a social media consultant, has shared some of the new layout that is being tested by Instagram. The new feature would allow you to upload images, select their size and aspect ratio (by cropping the image), and allow you to add any of the existing features, or edit the image directly, in your browser. The new feature would also pop-up for the first time in your browser, indicating that it is now available, and an upload icon would also appear next to the direct messages, and browse features.

More screenshots of creating + publishing posts via https://t.co/3QaHTLlqBE pic.twitter.com/G5mptOhN06 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 24, 2021

“We know that many people access Instagram from their computer,” said Facebook spokeswoman Christine Pai. “To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.” (via MacRumors)

Unfortunately, we still have no official word from Instagram for when we can expect this new feature to roll-out publicly, not to mention when a proper iPad support can be expected. Tablet users have also been left in the dark for a number of years, so it’s very much time for Instagram to include support and fix the issue.