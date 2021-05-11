Since the launch of PlayStation 5, it has been hard to get one’s hands on the Sony gaming console. And, it looks like the meagre supply will continue to irritate folks who have been waiting to buy a PlayStation 5. Sony has warned a group of analysts that the PlayStation 5 will remain in short supply through 2022. It suggests that the company will be constrained in its ability to boost sales targets for its latest gaming console.

Sony reported its financial results in late April, and announced that it had sold 7.8 million units of the console through March 31. Further, it aims to sell at least 14.8 million units in the current fiscal year. For reference, the PlayStation 4 sold in excess of 115.9 million units to date. However, Sony warned that the device will remain in short supply for at least another year.

After announcing the results, Sony took to the briefings to tell analysts it is challenging to keep up with strong demand for the PlayStation 5. For the unaware, the PS5 has been difficult to find in stock since its release in November. It is likely in part because of the shortages in components such as semiconductors. Moreover, Sony hasn’t given an official estimate for when it expects supply to normalise.

“I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand,” Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said at the briefing, according to several people who attended and asked not to be named as it wasn’t public.

These comments are not as optimistic as Sony was about the availability of its PS5 since it was previously suggested that the PS5 supply would “get better every month throughout 2021.”