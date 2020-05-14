We could start getting new color options in the Powerbeats Pro, just one year after their initial launch, four new color options to be precise. Now, we also find the possible names for these new color options on a post at Weibo.

It seems that the Powerbeats Pro may get four new color options. These options wound include Cloud Pink, Glacier Blue, Spring Yellow, and Lava Red. We can’t deny that these new color options would make your Powerbeats stand out. However, these may be the most significant upgrade they may get since the new Powerbeats Pro have recently passed through the FCC, and they don’t seem to include major changes. If you were to get a pair right now, you would only have black, ivory, navy, and moss color options to choose from, but you would still get great audio and decent battery life.

Source 9to5Mac

Via iMore

