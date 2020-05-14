We could start getting new color options in the Powerbeats Pro, just one year after their initial launch, four new color options to be precise. Now, we also find the possible names for these new color options on a post at Weibo.

It seems that the Powerbeats Pro may get four new color options. These options wound include Cloud Pink, Glacier Blue, Spring Yellow, and Lava Red. We can’t deny that these new color options would make your Powerbeats stand out. However, these may be the most significant upgrade they may get since the new Powerbeats Pro have recently passed through the FCC, and they don’t seem to include major changes. If you were to get a pair right now, you would only have black, ivory, navy, and moss color options to choose from, but you would still get great audio and decent battery life.

Source 9to5Mac

Via iMore

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: POCO F2 Pro: They got the Price RIGHT, Here’s Why! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new POCO F2 Pro, cool features in the upcoming Apple AirPods Studio and more

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, Apple Watch Series 5 and more devices are on sale today

Today’s deals include Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, several variants of the Apple Watch Series 5, huge discounts on TCL smart TVs and more

The 10.2-inch iPad, the iPad mini, Fire HD tablets and more on sale today

Today’s deals include several variants of the iPad and iPad mini, the Fire HD 10 and more amazing devices from Amazon on sale