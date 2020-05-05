iMessage

The popular Apple iMessage could get many improvements including the ability to edit already sent messages, display private messages, Apple Pay integration and more.

Apple has filed a patent according to which iMessage could be updated with new features soon. The document mentions the ability to edit messages that have already been sent from a user.

The patent talks about having the text-editing capability. A user will be able to select a message using a predefined touch gesture, giving them access to an editing interface. Then, the user can check a revision history of the edits made to the message and the sender can edit their messages even after sending it.

Further, features like “Application Management Interfaces” have been detailed as well. There is no word on whether the feature will make the cut or when it will be rolled out.

Source: USPTO

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 4a Camera LEAKS: Wait for it? (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the leaked pictures taken by the Google Pixel 4a, the new features of the Apple Watch Series 6 and more
iPhone se storage

Apple just killed the mid-ranger with the iPhone SE

It’s not the strongest species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but…

The iPhone 12 will launch this year, but mass production will be delayed

According to the latest rumors, the iPhone 12 will launch this year, even though its mass production may me delayed by one month