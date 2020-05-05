The popular Apple iMessage could get many improvements including the ability to edit already sent messages, display private messages, Apple Pay integration and more.

Apple has filed a patent according to which iMessage could be updated with new features soon. The document mentions the ability to edit messages that have already been sent from a user.

The patent talks about having the text-editing capability. A user will be able to select a message using a predefined touch gesture, giving them access to an editing interface. Then, the user can check a revision history of the edits made to the message and the sender can edit their messages even after sending it.

Further, features like “Application Management Interfaces” have been detailed as well. There is no word on whether the feature will make the cut or when it will be rolled out.

Source: USPTO