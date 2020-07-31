Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
It seems that Samsung is trying or will try to boost Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra sales. According to a new leaked image, the device will include some freebies when purchased during its pre-order period, well, in some countries, at least.

According to a leaked image of a flier, Samsung Indonesia may be planning on giving out free Samsung Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds+ for pre-orders of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The company would give e-vouchers with pre-order confirmations, and these would cover the full price of any of the earphones mentioned above. Now, we can’t confirm if this offer may apply to other markets, since they may get different freebies or none at all.

Source SamMobile

