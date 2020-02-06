Author
A certain “CarKey” API was spotted in a beta of iOS 13.4, which would basically allow users to unlock and even start their cars using their iPhone or Apple Watch.

Face ID authentication will reportedly not be required; instead, you’ll simply hold your device near the reader, the report suggests.

Furthermore, with the Wallet app, you can grant access to other people so that they can accomplish the same.

While initially you’ll need the automaker’s app in order to pair and add the key to your Wallet, after which it can be easily added to the Apple Watch. You can read more details at the links below.

