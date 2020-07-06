We are still waiting to get an official launch date for the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Some rumors suggest that the launch of new Galaxy devices may take place on August 5. Now, new information could also hint availability dates for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series.

According to a new report from ETNews, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20+ may become available on August 21. This is unofficial information, but it seems to match what happened with last year’s Galaxy Note 10 series, which was presented on August 7 and became available for pre-order a couple of weeks before actually hitting the stores.

It’s not clear if Samsung’s foldable devices will follow this same launch schedule or become available later since some rumors even claim that the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 may launch in September.

Source GSM Arena

Via ETNews